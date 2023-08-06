Amalgamated Bank Has $556,000 Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 72.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

