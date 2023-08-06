Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 890,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.