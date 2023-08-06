Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,941 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

