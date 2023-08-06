Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,336 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.67 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.89% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

