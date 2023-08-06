Amalgamated Bank Sells 366 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Bank of America began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.8 %

USPH opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

