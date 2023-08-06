Amalgamated Bank Sells 764 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after acquiring an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 614.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

