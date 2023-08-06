Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

