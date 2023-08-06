Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $4,892,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

