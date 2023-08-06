Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $791,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
