Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

