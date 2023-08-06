Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

