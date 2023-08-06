Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,434,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
