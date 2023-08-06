Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,434,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

