Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

