America First Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

