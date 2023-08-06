American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEL opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

