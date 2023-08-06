AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

