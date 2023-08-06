AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $185.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

AME opened at $156.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after buying an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

