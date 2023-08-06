Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

