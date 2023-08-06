Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,587 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

