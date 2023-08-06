Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 167.66%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.