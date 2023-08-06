Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

