Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

