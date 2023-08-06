Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 306,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 72,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 144,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
