Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

