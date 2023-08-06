Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

