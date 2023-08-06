Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

