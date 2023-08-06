Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

