Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,804 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

