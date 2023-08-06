ASB Consultores LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

