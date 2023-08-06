Aspiriant LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 167.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

