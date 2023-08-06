Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
