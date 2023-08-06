Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

