Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

