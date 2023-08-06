Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257,354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 118,489.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 171,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.71 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.