Bank of America Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $323.00

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2023

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATFree Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $283.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.89. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 18.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

