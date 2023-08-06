Bank of America Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $323.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $283.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.89. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 18.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

