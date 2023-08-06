Barclays Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $85.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

