Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

