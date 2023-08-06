Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

