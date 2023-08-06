Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of BCC opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

