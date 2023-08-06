Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4 %

BCC stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $112.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.