Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $169,700.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $169,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,049,905.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $40,287.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $201,900.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

