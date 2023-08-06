BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BRF will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,172,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,487 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 890.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,996 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

