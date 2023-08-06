Brian Becker Sells 12,347 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,086 shares in the company, valued at $714,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05.

On Friday, May 19th, Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.