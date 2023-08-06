Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

BRO stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.