Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CZR opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

