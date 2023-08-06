Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 283.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

