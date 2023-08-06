Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

