Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 105.9% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

