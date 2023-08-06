Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMP opened at $39.03 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

