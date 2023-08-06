CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,034,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.32.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,868. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

